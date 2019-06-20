New certification makes grading beef easier in Virginia

It is now easier for beef producers across Virginia to get their meat certified at U.S. Department of Agriculture standards.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says its Livestock Services program staff have now completed the requirements to perform USDA quality grading for the inspection and ranking of Virginia-grown beef.

This means they can now designate USDA quality grade shields, which are a symbol of high-quality beef.

VDACS says consumers frequently use such shields to make meat purchasing decisions.

The shields are also widely used within the beef industry to conduct business transactions.

A USDA shield may add value to beef cuts and provide the processor with the opportunity to get a premium price for items that bear it.

The grade quality shields consist of Prime, Choice, Select, Standard or Commercial, and Utility, Cutter and Canner.

Now that VDACS staff has earned the USDA grader certification, they can grade for quality and yield of Virginia-grown beef.

Quality grades look at the tenderness, juiciness and flavor of the meat, while yield grades measure the amount of usable lean meat on the carcass.

Quality grading must be requested by and paid for by the meat producers and processors who want higher product grading designations.

Producers and processors who would like to have the meat graded should contact Mike Carpenter, VDACS' Livestock Services Manager, at (450) 209-9143.

