New changes for Brite Bus 250 Connector

On Monday, new changes went into effect for the Brite Bus 250 Connector route.

Brite Bus will now access the Staunton Mall using Greenville Avenue instead of Barterbrook Road.

Nancy Gourley, transit manager for Brite Bus, said they recently completed about a year-long study on the route. A survey found there were timeliness and reliability concerns on the route, and the study highlighted a few short-term and long-term solutions.

Gourley said they implemented a few of those solutions on Monday. Buses will now use Greenville Avenue to access the Staunton Mall, Valley View Senior Apartments is now a call stop and the bus will go into Statler Square on Saturday.

"The solutions actually improve the timing on it," Gourley said. "And these were things that could be done quickly."

Gourley said the addition of Statler Square to the Saturday route is more of a service response than improving timeliness, but they hope the other two changes will improve the route.

Gourley using Greenville Avenue is shorter than accessing the mall by Barterbrook Road. She added that it was difficult to get in and out of Valley View Senior Apartments, and there weren't enough regular riders to justify keeping it as a stop.

However, riders can still be picked up there; they just need to call at least two hours before their pick-up time to request the bus to stop. Gourley said it was important to make these changes for the riders.

"We want to continue to serve the needs of the riders and to keep the whole system reliable and on time so people can depend on it."

Gourley said the study also found some long-term improvements, and they will look at those for the future.