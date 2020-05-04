New charge for Augusta County man who tried to escape deputy

A new charge has been filed against a man after he tried to escape from an Augusta County Sheriff's deputy attempting to arrest him.

Scott McCray was arrested on March 17 after attempting to escape arrest. | Credit: WHSV

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office said Scott McCray was wanted in Harrisonburg and Waynesboro when someone saw him at the Dollar General in Stuarts Draft on March 17. The sheriff's office said the person provided a description of the vehicle and license plate.

While a deputy was heading to the Dollar General, they learned McCray left the area. Deputies located him on White Hill Road, and made a traffic stop on Springfield Lane.

During the traffic stop, McCray provided the deputy with a fake name. During the process of sorting out the situation, the deputy decided to arrest McCray.

As the deputy was taking McCray into custody, there was a brief struggle and McCray escaped on foot. He was then tazed and taken into custody.

Following his arrest, he was charged with assault on law enforcement officer, possession of controlled substance, obstruction of justice, driving on a revoked license and giving false ID to avoid arrest.

On May 3, he was also charged with escape with force by prisoner awaiting trial. McCray is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail.

