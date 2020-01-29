New cidery set to open in Downtown Harrisonburg

For Harrisonburg residents Zach Carlson and Amberlee Carlson, owning a cidery business has been a dream for years.

"We started off just making one gallon at a time, and that progressed to making five gallons at a time," said Zach Carlson.

This year, that dream will become a reality as the couple plans to open Sage Bird Ciderworks in Harrisonburg's downtown culinary district.

"We've really fallen in love with the community here," said Carlson. "There's not something like this in town."

This cidery project, which represents $155,000 in new investment, will create six new jobs and lead to the purchase of more than $53,000 of Virginia-grown products over the next three years.

Locating in a former automotive mechanic shop, the company will produce a variety of innovative and traditional artisanal hard ciders, sourcing 100 percent of its apples from the Commonwealth, along with other Virginia-grown products like hops, herbs and paw-paws.

“The success of Virginia’s hard cider industry is based on partnerships between our strong apple industry, innovative companies like Sage Bird Ciderworks, and supportive communities like the City of Harrisonburg,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring. “I am thrilled that the Commonwealth could also be a partner in this terrific project.”

The City of Harrisonburg partnered with the Commonwealth through the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund to locate the cidery to the City. Governor Northam approved a $15,000 grant from the AFID Fund, administered by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS). The AFID grant will be matched by the city of Harrisonburg.

"We can do something well, and we're excited to share that with people and contribute and continue to invest in a town that has cared for us," Carlson said.

Carlson hopes to open the cidery in April.