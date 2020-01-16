New company takes over ownership of Waynesboro Country Club

The Waynesboro Golf Course and Country Club is officially under new ownership. River City Collective, LLC is new as a company, but have been in the area for some time.

They have taken over in hopes to revitalize the country club, which has been a staple to the area since 1950. They will also be working to transition the club to a private facility.

"So, I can't say what we will be improving yet, but the facility will stay, the golf course, the pool is going to stay, the clubhouse is going to stay, there will just be some new developments within those facilities," Jacquie Zirkle, operations partner with River City Collective, LLC said.

Zrikle said the company will be meeting with the club's current members later in the month to talk about the possible developments, which she said members can expect to see some of soon and more developments by spring.

The club has gone through ownership changes multiple times in recent years. Just over two years ago, in 2017, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held to reopen the previously foreclosed facility with new improvements after it was auctioned off for nearly $900,000