New computer science program in Augusta County is making waves with students

A new computer science program is making a difference in three Augusta County schools, just one semester after it began. The county won a grant in 2019 that covers two years of the online program.

The elective course allows students to write and enter code, then run it into a software program to see if it works. Some students and teachers at Fort Defiance High School say the course is helping plan students plan for their future.

“There's gonna be over a million jobs in 2020 that are unfilled that involve computer science. It's just a growing field,” Atticus Nafziger, a Fort Defiance sophomore, said.

“Artificial intelligence, coding, robotics - that's not going away. We need it. We need to train our students,” Angela Deitz, an instructional supervisor at Fort Defiance High School, said.

School leaders hope to offer computer science classes in all Augusta County high schools next year. They also hope to develop their own curriculum over the next two years when the grant expires.