New details in last month's assault at a Harrisonburg hotel

Three people were charged in connection to an assault at a Harrisonburg hotel in May.

On May 23, police say a juvenile was assaulted by two men in an Econo Lodge hotel room in Harrisonburg. Police say the victim then allegedly pulled out a knife and began stabbing at the assailants before fleeing to a Circle K Gas Station on East Market Street.

Police responded to the gas station for a reported robbery and detained one of the alleged attackers and the juvenile.

According to an affidavit, the juvenile allegedly stole money from the two suspects, 18-year-old Carlos Morris, of Rockingham County, and 18-year-old Justin Rosales Rodriguez, of Harrisonburg.

While the juvenile escaped, Morris stole the victim's backpack and fled the scene.

Officers say Morris was seen in a blue Hyundai Sonata, which was driven by Rodriguez's girlfriend, resulting in a police pursuit.

Both Morris and Rodriguez's girlfriend fled from police on foot and officers later detained them.

After being detained, a bloody shirt that belonged to Morris was found in the car.

Police say all injuries were non-life threatening.

Rodriguez and Morris were charged with assault by mob. The victim was charged with one count of aggravated assault.