New details in last month's assault at a Harrisonburg hotel

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Three people were charged in connection to an assault at a Harrisonburg hotel in May.
On May 23, police say a juvenile was assaulted by two men in an Econo Lodge hotel room in Harrisonburg. Police say the victim then allegedly pulled out a knife and began stabbing at the assailants before fleeing to a Circle K Gas Station on East Market Street.
Police responded to the gas station for a reported robbery and detained one of the alleged attackers and the juvenile.
According to an affidavit, the juvenile allegedly stole money from the two suspects, 18-year-old Carlos Morris, of Rockingham County, and 18-year-old Justin Rosales Rodriguez, of Harrisonburg.
While the juvenile escaped, Morris stole the victim's backpack and fled the scene.
Officers say Morris was seen in a blue Hyundai Sonata, which was driven by Rodriguez's girlfriend, resulting in a police pursuit.
Both Morris and Rodriguez's girlfriend fled from police on foot and officers later detained them.
After being detained, a bloody shirt that belonged to Morris was found in the car.
Police say all injuries were non-life threatening.
Rodriguez and Morris were charged with assault by mob. The victim was charged with one count of aggravated assault.