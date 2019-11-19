New effort aims to make trash bloom at Shenandoah County Landfill

The Shenandoah County Landfill is getting a helping hand to make trash bloom – and to save money.

Members supporting the effort reveal an informational sign by the plot of land.

Sustainability Matters, a conservation group, is teaming up with the landfill to make it more eco-friendly.

The landfill covered an area of topsoil with a plastic tarp for about six months. The plot of land sits on top of covered trash and is not suitable for growing crops or development. The landfill said the tarp trapped heat and killed the grass, leaving behind soil and space for new wildflowers instead.

Sari Carp, the executive director of Sustainability Matters, said the wildflowers will help bring pollinator insects, acting a lot like a pollinator garden.

"We're hoping it's just the beginning. It's wonderful to see that this is starting, but this is just the pilot plot," Carp said. "This is the test strip for what we hope is going to be five acres of pollinator habitat."

The landfill hopes the test plot goes well because wildflowers do not need the same maintenance and resources that grass does, according to Carp.