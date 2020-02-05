New extended stay hotel opening at end of the month

At the end of the month, there will be a new extended stay hotel right around the corner from Augusta Health.

The family owned Valley Extended Suites will open at the end of the month. | Credit: WHSV

A local family, Daniel and John Mansour, along with their dad, are opening the hotel.

They felt the location at the corner of Tinkling Springs Road and Mule Academy Road in Fishersville would be a good location. They hope the space will serve the community and encourage other business growth in the county.

"This area is growing. Fishersville is one of the growing populations in general and this location is great, very close to the hospital," John Mansour said.

The Valley Extended Suites is just the first part of the plan the Mansour brothers have for the area. They're also planning on bringing retail to the space and eventually apartments.

"I lived in Northern Virginia for a little bit. I've just seen that area grow so much and it's still growing," Mansour said. "I know we can bring that kind of business and that kind of mentality here in the valley."

The hotel is located just down from Interstate 64 and is expected to open at the end of the month.

