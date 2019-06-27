New facilities being built at Seven Bends State Park

Seven Bends State Park in Woodstock is getting closer to opening. Since last summer, crews have built a restroom, a picnic area, and a maintenance shed, and they are working on a new parking lot and two boat launches for canoes and kayaks.

Although the facilities aren't open, you can still visit the park. However, areas with active construction will be closed, so you should check online before going.

"It's still a great place to come for river access, fishing, enjoying the water, taking a walk," Chief Ranger Thomas Stevens said. "However, we do urge visitors to check Virginia State Parks website."

Many people have already visited, according to Stevens.

"Over Memorial Day we had quite a crowd, especially for a park that doesn't have any facilities," Stevens said, "no parking lots for people to park. We have a traffic counter. It just counts vehicles it doesn't count people, but there were around 350 vehicles over the four day weekend."

Stevens says after some delays (because of weather over the past year), they hope to have the park open this fall, but no earlier than the end of September.