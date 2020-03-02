New fire station in Harrisonburg taking shape

Since its groundbreaking in June, Hose Company No. 4's fire station has taken shape, with crews expected to move in by the end of April.

Chief Holloway said the entire project should be completed by mid-summer.

Chief Jeremy Holloway, of Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, said because of good weather, the station is right on schedule for completion.

He said crews are working fast to make sure first responders are still able to provide the same amount of service as before.

"What they're trying to do is finish the bay area, where we store the fire apparatus and the living quarters up top," Chief Holloway said. "They're really trying to get that done ahead of time because the building you see behind you the blue building needs to be demolished and a pad put out front for apparatus to get in and out."

Chief Holloway said the station will have more room to house more volunteers. He's hoping with some space built at the station as study rooms, they will be able to attract more college students to help out the community.

"We're close to JMU, we're close to Blue Ridge Community College, EMU, and Bridgewater – we can try to attract some of those students in here to volunteer here," Chief Holloway said. "This way, they can run calls and help support the system in an area."

The station will also have a community center in the back, designed to host fundraisers for the volunteer squad and even act as an emergency shelter on some nights.

With the original station being built in 1985, the new station will be able to respond to the increased number of calls the fire and rescue squad receives.

"This is in the middle of the UDA area for the county it's a recognized urban development area," Chief Holloway said. "So with having this resource here we're just trying to keep up and make sure we're providing the services to citizens in the area."

