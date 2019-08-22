New flock of Eagles move into Bridgewater College today

A new flock of "Eagles" moved into Bridgewater College dorms today.

The College had its annual Eagles We-Haul day to help get the freshmen settled in and ready for the school year.

Volunteers wearing We-Haul T-shirts for move-in day. | Credit: WHSV

"The biggest thing is just the community that we have here," Colby Horne, the Senior Director of Alumni Relations said. "Bridgewater College is amazing. We're so fortunate we have so many alumni and faculty and staff that really care about students, so I think we're unique that we've got this great environment."

Eagles We-Haul has become a tradition on campus, where each year alumni, faculty, staff and current students come together with the incoming class.

50 volunteers were there today, unloading cars, carrying boxes and making connections with the new students, something that Horne said

makes move-in day extra special.

"The connections and conversations alumni have with the students, it's amazing. From the athletic team they participate on they have in common or the dorm. A lot of alumni like to go back to the same dorm every year," Horne said.

Horne said it is exciting to see that Eagles We-Haul continues to grow each year along with the the relationships that form and the community building that happens in the process.