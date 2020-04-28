New fund hoping to help small businesses across Virginia

As small businesses continue struggling because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Virginia 30 Day Fund is hoping to help them get through the pandemic by offering financial assistance.

As small businesses are still struggling because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Virginia 30 Day Fund is hoping to help them get through the pandemic by offering financial assistance. | Credit: WHSV

Pete Snyder is the co-founder of the organization. As a business owner himself, Snyder said he knew what needed to be done to help out businesses in need during this time.

"We knew that so many would be dying on the vine if they didn't have help, so this is our way of providing a lifeline out there," Snyder said.

Virginian-owned small businesses are able to apply for money, which is funded by donations. Businesses don't have to re-pay the loans if they get one. Senator Mark Obenshain is on the advisory board for the Virginia 30 Day Fund, which he said is a huge help for local businesses.

"If those businesses die and go away, it's going to be irreparable harm to our economy," Obenshain said. "So we've got to take important steps to make sure they are protected."

So far, Snyder said the fund has helped over 100 Virginia businesses, including several here in the Shenandoah Valley. If you'd like more information about how to apply or how to donate, you can find that on their website.

