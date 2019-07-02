New happy hour law in Virginia could help local businesses

A number of new laws went into effect in Virginia on July 1, including one about happy hour.

Owner, Christopher Kay making one of Magnolia's signature margaritas. | Credit: WHSV

In addition to being able to promote their happy hour specials in store, restaurants can now promote their deals on social media.

Licensed businesses can advertise different specialty drinks along with the price and time span the deals will be available.

Restaurants used to only be able to do these things inside the storefront, but now they can share their specials on their website, on posters and on social media.

Christopher Kay, owner of Magnolia's Taco & Tequila Bar in Harrisonburg, said this law will help Virginia keep up with bordering states and boost competition among local businesses.

"Now we can take that, you know, digitally, so just the more people that are aware of what you have to offer," Kay said. "It's always going to be a better, you know, situation."

Kay says it's a better situation for the business and customers because they can find the best deals without having to stop in.

"A lot of people, if they're trying, you know, to be budget conscious, they're going to look for places they can get a good deal," Kay said, "so it should help them out as well."

Kay said now that customers can shop around for their deals, they'll know exactly where they want to go and what they'll want to get.