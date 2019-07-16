New hearing set in case over Confederate flag near I-64

The fate of a Confederate flag that flies near Interstate 64 in Louisa County may be decided in court later this year.

The Virginia Flaggers installed the 30 by 50 foot Confederate battle flag on a 120-foot pole in March of 2018 in honor of Confederate soldiers.

However, county leaders say the flag pole is too tall and violated the county's zoning ordinance, which outlines that permitted buildings and structures are allowed a 60-foot maximum for height unless a zoning appeal or building permit is approved, which was not the case for the large flag.

The county first sent out a violation notice telling the Flaggers to reduce the flagpole's height, apply for a special exception with the board of supervisors, or remove it, but they instead refused and sued the county, arguing the pole should be considered a war monument because it is part of a Confederate soldier's grave site.

The case was last in court on May 2 when the Virginia Flaggers appealed a Louisa County Board of Zoning Appeals decision denying a request to consider the flag a monument that should be left as is.

On Monday, the Louisa County Circuit Court set a new hearing date for Dec. 4 in the case.

The court will have two rulings to consider: First, whether the flagpole is a monument, then on the constitutionality of the county's zoning ordinance.

