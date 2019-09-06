New homes, businesses opening in Myers Corner in Augusta County

In Myers Corner in Augusta County, there's been a lot of development over the past few years. Office buildings, a restaurant, an assisted living facility and homes are all being built or were finished recently.

Homes are being built in one section of Myers Corner in Augusta County. | Credit: WHSV

Scott Williams, managing partner of the Crescent Development Group, said they've been working in the area since about 2010. Williams said since Lifecore Drive was finished, there has been a lot of commercial growth.

"We're about 60 percent built out in the commercial part now," Williams said. "And then we're just getting into the residential portion of the project."

Williams said they're working on a few homes right now. Augusta Kitchen, the restaurant, is expected to open next month, and the assisted living facility is also expected to open soon. Williams said as the commercial areas were developed, the need for other spaces, like retail, grew.

"We've really had a lot of growth in the office space, the retail part of that, we've not had so much," Williams said. "We've hit the point where we're starting to see the retail need."

Williams said this is an area where the county has wanted to see growth, and he hopes to see it continue.

"Our hope is that this builds out in an area where they want to see growth and they planned for growth, and it happens in a way that really is almost seamless," Williams said.

Willaims said they felt this was a good place to develop because of the location near the interstate, Augusta Health, and being near other developing areas like Staunton and Waynesboro.