New ideas on the way for East Main Street corridor in Waynesboro

After months of discussion, the city of Waynesboro has some new ideas on how to bring new life to the East Main Street corridor.

Waynesboro won an award for marketing services for the corridor earlier this year. | Credit: WHSV

Earlier this year, Creative Economic Development Consulting announced Waynesboro would be their Creative Give Back winner for the year. That award came with up to $25,000 in marketing services.

The city and company have been talking about ways to improve the area. A final presentation was given at city council on Monday night. Greg Hitchin, the Waynesboro director of economic development, said the group identified a few goals for the area.

"We want to brand that area just to kind of capture and take in everything that we're trying to do in that corridor," Hitchin said.

Hitchin said there are already several small businesses in the area, which they want to see grow. He added there are places along the corridor that could be filled with more businesses.

He said one of the first steps will likely be to focus on branding.

"Banding is going to be one of the first things we want to accomplish, so continue meeting with the business owners and some of the marketing experts that we have to brand that area," Hitchin said.