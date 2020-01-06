New law reduces tax on essential hygiene products for Virginians

The New Year brought a number of new laws into effect in Virginia, and one reduces the tax on some essential hygiene products by almost half.

Essential personal hygiene products, like diapers, disposable bedsheets, and feminine hygiene products, are now subject to a lower tax rate.

Those products were subject to the full sales tax, which is 5.3 percent in most of Virginia, but 6 percent in Hampton Roads and Northern Virginia and 7 percent in the Historic Triangle.

The law passed in 2019 and signed into law by Gov. Northam instead applies a reduced Retail Sales and Use Tax rate of 2.5 percent.

“I am pleased to sign this commonsense legislation that makes these necessities more accessible and affordable,” said Governor Northam at the time. “The essential nature of personal health care products is not up for debate and I commend the General Assembly for coming together to ensure these savings for Virginians.”

"This tax break is great for everybody. It's going to make life a lot easier just by a little bit," Rachel Gaghan, an RN and Patient Care Coordinator at The Free Clinic in Harrisonburg, said.

With stores charging up to $9 for a box of 36 tampons, women will spend more than $2,000 on feminine hygiene products during their lifetimes.

Rachel Gaghan says she thinks this tax will allow parents to have extra funds, so they don't find themselves having to sacrifice their own health to provide for their children.

"You think about the same moms who are using diapers over the lifespan of multiple children, and put them in a situation where their income has them asking... 'Do I get my own hygiene products? Or do I keep getting diapers for my kid?' It's a no-brainer – she's going to forgo her own health," Gaghan said.

Some people around the valley were pleased to hear about the new tax reduction

"I think that's fantastic because these items are essential items, whether you're a woman or have children," Nicholas Dashnaw said.

Dashnaw hopes the new law will make these products more affordable and accessible.

"They're not luxury items, so they need to be very affordable for everyone," Dashnaw said.

A bill that would taken it a step farther and completely eliminated the sales tax on feminine hygiene products and diapers was left to die in committee in 2018.

Removing the tax on feminine hygiene products completely, as ten other states have done, would cost the commonwealth about $5 million in lost revenues annually, officials say.

According to the Tax Foundation, a nonprofit think tank, 14 states do not tax feminine hygiene products. Ten specifically exempt them – Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. The other five – Alaska, Delaware, New Hampshire, Montana and Oregon – do not have a sales tax.