New law to waive CDL skills test for some former military members

Military personnel who have experience driving commercial vehicles while in the service will soon have an easier time getting a commercial driver's license in Virginia after returning to civilian life.

A new law goes into effect on July 1 that will waive the CDL knowledge test for qualifying military drivers.

In order to qualify, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles says applicants must meet the criteria for the skills test waiver and must have held, within the last year, a military driver's license with an approved Military Occupational Specialty Code.

The DMV already has a program called Troops to Trucks that waives the CDL skills test for former military applicants with two years of experience safely operating heavy military vehicles.

Under current Virginia law, drivers under the age of 21 can only obtain an intrastate CDL — meaning they can only operate a truck within state boundaries. The new program for veterans will also apply to drivers between the ages of 18 and 20, allowing them to drive out-of-state if they possess the U.S. military equivalent of a commercial driver's license.

For more information on the troops to Trucks program and on the waiver, click here.

