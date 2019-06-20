New bill aims to increase veteran access to mental health services, reduce suicides

Senator Mark Warner is involved in introducing legislation to improve the coordination of veteran mental health and suicide prevention services through the IMPROVE Wellbeing for Veterans Act.

Around one in ten Virginians is a veteran. Around 20 veterans per day commit suicide, and it's estimated 14 of those are not involved in VA services. The IMPROVE act aims to create a more collaborative process with local agencies to reduce barriers for veterans who are seeking help, and measure the effectiveness of the programs available.

One of the biggest obstacles the act hopes to find a solution to is transportation to those services, especially for those who live far away from them.

"A round trip into Harrisonburg could take up to an hour and a half. So it just might make more sense to do something over the phone or do something with a webcam so that you still have that face to face time but you don't have that issue of looking up a taxi or paying for that," said Brandy Haden, the Behavioral Health, Wellness and Learning Coordinator for the Harrisonburg Community Services Board.

The other major obstacle veterans face is the stigma around mental health and getting help. This act will increase outreach so veterans can identify signs that they may need help. Local Community Service Boards are also doing what they can to reduce veteran suicide by targeting the most lethal methods: firearms and medications. They offer trigger locks and medication take backs.

"Suicide is a time-sensitive issue. If we can provide more distance and more time between the individual and completing suicide, data shows that we save lives," said Haden.

All Community Service Boards will be required to complete training on military cultural awareness training by 2020.