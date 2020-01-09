There's a new library coming to Augusta County. On Wednesday evening, the county supervisors voted to approve a lease for a new library in Weyers Cave.

The library will fill part of the space left empty when the Super Save Food Mart left. | Credit: WHSV

The library will fill part of the space in the old Super Save Food Market that closed in June 2019. Assistant director Debbie Sweeney said the county has wanted to open a new library for years, but it was difficult to find a space.

The northern area of the county has not had a library to serve them and Sweeney hopes the new space will help fill the gaps. Sweeney said it was important for them to get into the area, since libraries do more than just check out books.

"Whether you're filing your taxes or filing your FAFSA for your child to go to college, all these things and more require internet access," Sweeney said.

She added that not everyone in the county has access to the internet, or even a computer.

The new space will also have an meeting room available for after hours, something Sweeney said has been popular in other library locations.