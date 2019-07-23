New life coming to buildings in downtown Staunton

Thomas and Pamela Mason Wagner are hoping to bring new life to two buildings in downtown Staunton.

The Dixie Theater is one of two new buildings recently purchased by the Arcadia Project. | Credit: WHSV

The Dixie Theatre and the Arcadia building have sat empty for years. The Wagners became involved with the properties a few years ago after moving from New York.

Pamela is the executive director of the Arcadia Project and Thomas serves on the board. The Arcadia Project recently closed on the properties and is preparing to revamp them.

Pamela said when they first began with the project, they had the community fill out a survey to learn what they wanted to fill the historical spaces. She said it was important for them to have the community's support.

Pamela said they have plans to renovate the space and to create a cultural space where people can gather downtown.

"Bring them back in the service of young people, people of color, millennials, young families," Pamela said. "And really the future of Staunton can have a home, a cultural home, in those buildings."

Thomas said they plan to bring educational and meeting spaces to the building, to renovate one of the theaters, and to have large gathering spaces people can rent out.

Abena Foreman-Trice, another one of the board members, said she's excited to work on the project. She thinks it's an important space to bring to the downtown area.

"That is all inclusive," Foreman-Trice said. "And it really demonstrates a commitment to hosting events that are relevant to everyone."

Pamela said what the Arcadia Project is really about is using arts and culture to build community. She said that's an ongoing project in the buildings and in Staunton as a whole.

They're currently applying for grants and raising funds for the next phases of the project. Pamela said work could begin sometime in 2020.