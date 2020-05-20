New members of city council in Staunton and Waynesboro after election

Tuesday's election results mean new faces on city council in Staunton and Wanyesboro.

In Staunton, there are three new members of council. Four seats were open, and Andrea Oakes was re-elected. Steve Claffey, Amy Darby and Mark Robertson were all elected as well, defeating incumbents Ophie Kier, Erik Curren and James Harrington.

Kier was serving as vice mayor and had been on council since 2008. Curren had served since 2012, and Harrington had been on the council since 2010.

In Waynesboro, Mayor Terry Short beat out Jim Wood for the at large seat, with 57 percent of the vote. Ward A was an empty seat after Elzena Anderson resigned in February. Lana Williams won the seat with 59 percent of the vote. Bruce Allen won re-election in Ward B, with 49 percent of the vote.

