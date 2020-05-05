New polling location for Waynesboro elections in May and June

If you live in the city of Waynesboro, you won't be voting in your normal polling location on May 19. City council voted Tuesday morning to move all voting precincts to Kate Collins Middle School. This move also applies to the June primary.

All polling precincts will be inside Kate Collins Middle School for the May and June primaries in Waynesboro. | Credit: WHSV

Each of those elections – the May local elections and June primary – were postponed two weeks by Gov. Ralph Northam due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lisa Jeffers, Waynesboro general registrar, said because of the pandemic, some of the normal polling locations weren't going to allow the city to use their buildings.

"We're not expecting a huge turnout, so we could move all the wards to one central location," Jeffers said.

Despite the polling location change, Jeffers said they are still encouraging everyone to vote absentee, both for the local elections this May, and the June primary. The Waynesboro electoral board said more than 1,300 people have already requested an absentee ballot for the upcoming election.

"Once you have received that absentee ballot, please vote it, send it back," Jeffers said. "That way, you don't have to go to the polls. Your ballot will count."

If you requested an absentee ballot and would rather vote in person, Jeffers said you need to bring that absentee ballot with you, but it's still best just to vote by absentee.

Jeffers said you can call their office at 540-942-6620 to request an absentee ballot, or you can go online and request an absentee ballot.

Voters coming in person need to bring a valid photo ID, and there will be curbside voting available for people 65 and older. The election was originally scheduled for May 5, but was moved to May 19.

If requesting an absentee ballot, the Virginia Department of Elections says you can reason 2A, “my disability or illness” to complete the form. Voters completing an online application to request an absentee ballot will need to follow the prompts and select “I have a reason or condition that prevents me from going to the polls on Election Day.” You will then have the option to choose “my disability or illness” as the reason for your request.

The General Assembly passed a new law this year removing the requirement for excuses to cast absentee ballots, but that law does not take effect until later this year.

Deadlines to know

Only individuals who were eligible to vote on May 5, 2020 may participate in the elections on May 19, 2020, and no new candidates are eligible to participate in the postponed elections. The deadline to register to vote or update an existing registration for the May 5, 2020 elections has passed. The deadline does not change for the elections scheduled for May 19, 2020.

Local General Registrar offices must receive mailed-in requests for absentee ballots for the May 19, 2020 election by 5:00 PM on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Voters are advised to apply immediately to account for any potential delays in mail delivery.

Absentee ballots returned by mail must be received by the local General Registrar by 7:00 PM on Election Day, May 19, 2020. Voters can find contact information for their local General Registrar at elections.virginia.gov/localGR. Voters are encouraged to mail their completed ballots as soon as possible to ensure they arrive before the deadline.

“This is the most challenging time in election administration that any of us have ever lived through,” said Allison J. Robbins, President of the Voter Registrars Association of Virginia. “Registrars across Virginia are committed to ensuring that every election official feels protected while performing their duties on Election Day. Registrars are equally committed to ensuring the safety and security of all voters and ensuring that voters can cast their ballots with confidence that they will be counted.”