New program aims to prevent suicides among veterans

As the number of suicides by members of the military increases, a new program announced by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam hopes to help military members, veterans and their families.

The Valley Community Services Board is one of the organizations involved in the pilot. | Credit: WHSV

It's called the Virginia Identify, Screen and Refer pilot. The goal is to help recognize people, screen for suicide risk and connect them to services. Across the state, 40 different agencies and organizations are participating. In Augusta County, Augusta Health and the Valley Community Services Board are two organizations involved.

"There clearly are kind of unique needs that veterans have that other folks don't," Dr. Steven Kessler, Medical Director for the Valley Community Services Board, said.

Dr. Kessler said it's important for people who provide care to understand those needs.

"If those of us in the community don't understand what issues veterans are dealing with, we're not going to know how to help," Dr. Kessler said.

Northam hopes the new pilot program will help veterans get needed treatment.

“Stigma around behavioral health keeps many service members and veterans from seeking care in federal treatment systems,” said Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Carlos Hopkins in a press release. “State and community agencies are critical to prevent and end suicide among members of the military and veterans.”

Augusta Health said its important to localize getting health, and it can be found at local hospitals.

"It's like any other disease, it's like diabetes," Michael Day, director of Crossroads Behavioral Health at Augusta Health, said. "It can be treated and there should be no shame in finding treatment for behavioral health issues."

The organizations involved in the program are localed throughout the state, and all volunteered to be a part of the pilot without any additional resources.

