New program means free breakfast at all Waynesboro schools

A new program at Waynesboro Public Schools means students will be able to get free lunch every day during the upcoming school year.

Tammy Coffey, school nutrition supervisor, said this is an important program to add to help kids who might be coming to school hungry.

"We have seen many, many packers, but we have also seen many students that come to school and haven't had breakfast, so they are hungry by mid-morning," Coffey said.

The universal breakfast program is funded by the federal government. It will provide free breakfast at Berkley Glenn Elementary School, Westwood Hills Elementary School, Kate Collins Middle School and the high school. The other schools in the city already receive free breakfast and lunch through the Community Eligibility Provision.

Coffey said she hopes students will participate in the program and she believes it will help improve test scores and tardiness. Students will have the option to either go through the breakfast line, or there will be grab and go options as students come into the building.

"It's going to help tremendously because we feel like all students should have access to breakfast,' Coffey said.