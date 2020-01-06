New round of furloughs hits Norfolk Southern employees in Virginia

More Norfolk Southern employees in Virginia were furloughed Monday morning.

A company spokesperson says its Mechanical Department announced furloughs for fewer than 70 employees in Roanoke, and says the furloughs are "consistent with the railroad’s organizational realignment and current business levels."

Furloughed employees may have the chance to apply for positions, as available, elsewhere in the NS system.

A union official says 47 furloughs came at the Roanoke Locomotive Shop (East End), including 28 machinists, nine electricians, five pipefitters, three laborers and two boilermakers. Another 20 were reportedly furloughed at Shaffers Crossing for employees in “various crafts.”

The furloughs follow those to about 130 Norfolk Southern employees in Roanoke in September, and to about 45 just months before that.

Norfolk Southern says, "As our business changes, so too do our personnel needs. Recently, this adjustment required reductions in select areas of the business, particularly in locomotive maintenance and repair."

The company further says elsewhere, it is hiring in different departments and locations. Norfolk Southern employs more than 23,000 people across 22 states, with what it says are "high-paying jobs, with competitive benefits."

In a statement, Norfolk Southern said, "In today’s rapidly changing environment, Norfolk Southern continues to focus on ensuring that we have the optimal number of people and assets at every location across our system in order to operate safely and efficiently. As we execute our new strategic plan, we expect that targeted hiring and furloughing will remain components of our operating model."