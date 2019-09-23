New rules for Virginia State Park visitors

If you're planning a trip to a Virginia State Park this year, you'll soon have to abide by some new rules.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation implemented more than a dozen new regulations that'll go into effect Oct. 17.

Here are some of the rules that could affect your trip:

• Generator use is banned at campsites or in the campgrounds. Before, visitors could use generators outside of "quiet hours."

• Drones and other unmanned aerial flying devices are banned from being used in the parks.

• E-cigarette and vape use are banned outside of "tobacco designated areas."

Officials are taking public comment about these amendments until Oct. 2.

