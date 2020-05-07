New safety standards could be in place at Kings Dominion when it reopens

Cedar Fair, which owns Kings Dominion, discussed potential changes for the upcoming 2020 season due to new state safety standards that put the opening date on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, WOIO reports.

These changes may include:

- Limiting park capacity

- Implementing social distancing guidelines

- Allowing guests to reserve a spot in line remotely

- Stepping up cleaning and sanitization efforts

One change that is certain: season passes previously purchased for 2020 will also be valid for 2021.

2020 season passes and 2020 season pass add-on products - if applicable - will be valid for the rest of 2020 when the park opens, along with the benefits extending into the 2021 season. However, the park says the Pre-K pass will only be valid during the 2020 season.

