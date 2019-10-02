New seafood restaurant setting anchors in downtown Staunton

A new seafood restaurant has anchored down in Staunton and will be open this Friday.

BLU Point Seafood Co. located on 123 W. Beverley in downtown Staunton. | Credit: WHSV

The owners of BLU Point Seafood Co. are not new to town or the restaurant business.

Jeff Goode and his wife, Susan, also own Zynodoa, which is a staple in downtown Staunton, and they decided to expand their efforts by bring their roots to the Valley by offering New England and Chesapeake Bay-inspired food.

Goode says they will have fresh food delivered almost every day of the week, and they hope the coastal feel will be welcoming for all.

"Susan, my wife, and I's love is creating beautiful spaces where people can have great experiences and good food is just an adjunct that goes along with it," Goode said.

BLU Point Seafood Co. will only be open for dinner from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. for the first week before opening up for lunch. Regular hours will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

They're located in what used to be the 'Mockingbird' in downtown Staunton, which was abandoned years ago.

Goode hopes the space will be used for work and play, with phone charging stations available and comfortable lounge areas. You can find the restaurant at 123 W. Beverley St, Staunton, VA 24401.

And BLU Point Seafood Co. is not the only restaurant opening this week. 101 West Beverley - "The 101" will also be hitting downtown Staunton, offering poké bowls, with their grand opening on Friday as well.

