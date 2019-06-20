New stage, campground area at Red Wing Roots Festival this year

The Red Wing Roots Festival is next month, and organizers have some new updates for this year.

"We've been selling out the past couple years, and our goal is not to grow bigger, but our goal is to grow better," said Michael Weaver, one of the festival's co-producers.

Two new additions this year are helping festival organizers toward their goal.

"We take it upon ourselves for each year to make improvements that people would be excited about and that will wow people a little bit," Weaver said. "So this year, this is our big piece."

That piece is a new stage and new campground area. Weaver says they've rented a field from a nearby farmer in the past, but purchased 60 acres from him about a year ago.

Weaver says the festival creates a little outdoor town in this area every year, and adding the new stage and new campground will help people be a part of that.

"It's a really special experience for those willing to rough it in a tent or bring their camper," Weaver said.

There will be about 150 new campsites, right near the newest stage. Weaver said the outdoor amphitheater stage is a new stage for them, and he says it will create a unique experience for everyone at the festival.

Weaver said they're also building a large cedar archway for the area, and there will be special lighting at the festival.

The festival will run from July 12-14 at Natural Chimneys Park, and you can buy tickets online here.