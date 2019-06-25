New timber theft law helps protect sellers

The forestry industry is currently the third largest within Virginia. It brings in $21 billion to the Commonwealth's economy each year. In such a large industry, there tends to be theft and fraud, but this new law is meant to help prevent that from happening.

According to Rob Farrell, the State Forester, the average homeowner will only sell timber once or twice in a lifetime.

This leads to inexperienced people selling something very valuable. It can, at times, attract people trying to take advantage of the situation.

The new law, set to take effect July 1, takes measures to prevent timber from being stolen, but also to help those who have already been taken advantage of.

The change in the law going into effect is that buyers are now required to pay the landowner.

The law states that within 60 days of removing the timber, unless otherwise stated, the buyer has to pay.

If not, it's labeled a class one misdemeanor. The buyer could then face paying up to three times as much as the original selling price of the timber to a lumber yard.

The second part to the law involves the seller, buyer and the lumber yard.

The buyer and/or the lumber yard are now required to provide the seller the lumber yard sales numbers within 30 days of purchase.

Now, sellers are aware of how much money they are supposed to be getting from the original buyers.

Typically, the seller and the buyer will split the proceeds from the lumber yard sale.

Farrell says one of the other benefits of having these laws on the books is it becomes a criminal matter instead of a civil matter.

"Currently the landowner has to go after the bad actor through the civil process," he said. "It's very difficult and expensive for the landowner. By making it a criminal act, we get more assistance from law enforcement to help landowners."

