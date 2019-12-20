New trial scheduled for man accused of felony hit and run

UPDATE (Dec. 20):

After a mistrial was declared when a jury couldn't come to a decision in a Harrisonburg hit and run trial, the suspect will face trial again in May of next year.

Mashkhal Khalid Ibrahim, a 27-year-old Harrisonburg man accused of hitting a 19-year-old JMU student in the fall of 2018, appeared in Rockingham County Circuit Court again on Dec. 20.

There, the judge set a retrial for Ibrahim on May 28, 2020.

In the previous trial that concluded last week, Ibrahim's defense argued that he was not aware he had struck a person when he left the scene of the crash, and jurors were not able to reach a unanimous verdict on his guilt.

____________

UPDATE (Dec. 13):

After a two-day trial and hours of jury deliberation, a judge declared a mistrial in the hit and run crash that seriously injured a JMU student last August.

The Rockingham County Circuit Court jury could not reach a verdict after deliberating for more than four hours on Friday. After their final round of deliberations, the foreman told the judge "more time would be fruitless," as the jury was deadlocked.

A new trial will be scheduled on Friday, Dec. 20 at 9 a.m.

Mashkhal Ibrahim, 27, is accused of striking a 2004 Toyota stopped in the 400 block of East Market St. on August 24, 2018 and hitting 19-year-old Jared Antle, who was next to the vehicle.

The Toyota was stopped in the right travel lane to pick up passengers and Antle was getting into the vehicle.

In court, Ibrahim's defense argued that he checked on the vehicle after he struck it, but didn't see anyone inside, was confused because it was stopped in a travel lane of the road, and then panicked and fled the scene. They argued he did not see Antle or any signs that he had struck anything other than an unoccupied vehicle, much less a person.

They did not dispute the fact that Ibrahim had hit the vehicle and fled the scene, but the charge under consideration – one felony count of hit and run that resulted in injury – required knowledge that he had caused an injury before fleeing.

Attorneys in court presented evidence that a short time after the crash, Ibrahim called his mother and then reported his vehicle missing to police, since he had fled on foot.

Antle was taken to Sentara RMH, then flown to UVA Medical Center, and then spent months at Shepherd's Rehab Center in Atlanta recovering from his injuries.

In the months afterward, search warrants were obtained to collect Ibrahim's DNA, search his house for the car keys, and look through phone records from the night of the crash before he was arrested,

_________

Dec. 12

Mashkhal Ibrahim, the man accused in the hit and run crash that seriously injured a JMU student last August, appeared before a jury Thursday for day one of a two-day trial.

Ibrahim, 27, of Harrisonburg, was indicted in April on one felony count of hit and run that resulted in injury.

On Thursday, of the Commonwealth's Attorney's office called several witnesses to the stand to testify against Ibrahim. Forensic experts described DNA transfers found on the airbag that matched Ibrahim's. Witnesses who were at the scene also identified Ibrahim as the driver of the car who fled the scene.

Ibrahim is accused of striking a 2004 Toyota stopped in the 400 block of East Market St. on August 24, 2018 and then hitting 19-year-old Jared Antle, who was next to the vehicle.

The Toyota was stopped in the right travel lane to pick up passengers and Antle was getting into the vehicle.

After the crash, witnesses said Ibrahim got out of his vehicle and fled on foot. A short time later, police say he reported his vehicle missing to the police.

Antle was taken to Sentara RMH with life threatening injuries before being flown to UVA Medical Center. He then spent several months at Shepherd's Rehab Center in Atlanta recovering from the crash, undergoing multiple surgeries.

In the months afterward, search warrants were obtained to collect Ibrahim's DNA, search his house for the car keys, and look through phone records from the night of the crash.

The prosecution rested its testimony on Thursday. There's no word on if the defense plans to bring any witnesses to the stand on Friday.

The trial is expected to continue Friday morning at 9 a.m.

A GoFundMe page created for Antle surpassed its initial goal of $50,000 and has now raised over $78,000 for the family's medical expenses. With several surgeries and extended stays at hospitals and rehab centers, it's likely the family will need all they can get.