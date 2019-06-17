New vision for empty space in Staunton Station coming to life

Part of the old train station in downtown Staunton has been empty for about 10 years. But now, when you take a look through the windows, you'll get a little peek into the past.

The space will become the home for Stelle Rose at Staunton Station. Kay Shirey, the owner of Stelle Rose, said the landlord wanted to turn the space into a wedding venue, so she started the business.

Renovations are moving along on the space, as workers are taking it back to its original T.J.Collins design as much as possible. Collins was the architect responsible for many of downtown Staunton's unique designs.

Shirey said they're adding historical details, like acoustic tiles with photos from around the city.

She said historical buildings are a large part of what has helped Staunton continue to thrive even in 2019.

"It's in that vein, of reimagining the space within a historical premise and creating something really beautiful, not only for Stauntonians, but also people across the area," Shirey said.

Shirey said she's excited to be creating a beautiful, historic place for the community to come together.

"We also wanted to transform it to be a place where you could have events, you can have galas, you can have corporate meetings, you can have Christmas parties," she said. "I mean, so many things can happen in this space. Weddings are just the beginning."

She's excited about creating a space where the community can come together. Through the space, and through the vendors she suggests for people to work with, Shirey hopes everyone feels warmth, love, and acceptance when they walk into the space.

"I want to make sure that.. that this space radiates that acceptance, and love and commitment to community."

Shirey said they've already booked six weddings and two other events, and there will be an open house in August.