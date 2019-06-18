New water, sewer rates take effect for Massanutten residents

New rates for water and sewer were reflected on this month's bill for people living in Massanutten, with some noticing a sizeable jump in the amount they owed.

One homeowner's bill increased to $259, up from around $100 in May.

But the source of the price hike actually dates back two years. In June 2017, Massanutten Public Service Corporation –which is owned and operated by Utilities, Inc. – approached the Virginia State Corporation Commission with new rate proposals. The extra money from customers was sought to help pay for $3.3 million in proposed infrastructure improvements, including a Biological Nutrient Removal Project to meet new environmental requirements.

In December 2017, the SCC approved the rates on an interim basis. The regulatory agency then reached a final decision on the matter at the end of 2018 and readjusted the rates.

The recalculated rates went into effect during the latest billing cycle and residents were refunded for any overpayments during the interim rate period.

"We're seriously considering moving out," said Gene Hauze, who has lived in Massanutten for nearly two decades. "When you're paying more for water than you are for Direct TV and the internet and you're paying the same amount for water as you would for electricity, from a budgeting standpoint, it's very difficult."

Hauze said he did not notice as much of an increase in the latest billing period, but did when the rate change initially kicked in. He wrote to the SCC, urging regulators to reconsider their approval.

"To know that friends I have in the county are paying a fraction, probably a quarter of what I'm paying, it's ridiculous," he said.

Michael Breeden, the Rockingham County supervisor who represents Massanutten, said on Tuesday he felt for the people impacted and that the board is "evaluating options it may or may not have."

The unincorporated community lies in Virginia's 24th State Senate district.

"I will review it, I'll say that," said Sen. Emmett Hanger (R). "In fact, I believe it was brought to my attention, but I was preoccupied with the politics of the moment and really didn't dig into it a whole lot, but it's something I'd be glad to review."