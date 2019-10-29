Newest recruits for Augusta County Fire-Rescue spend time training

On Tuesday, the newest recruits for Augusta County Fire-Rescue spent some time training in the field.

This is the first recruit academy held in Augusta County. | Credit: WHSV

Chief David Nichols said the recruits will be graduating from the county's first recruit academy. Nichols said after they had some difficulty finding enough candidates with the needed certifications, they decided to hold the academy.

"Our administrative staff had been looking at options for bringing on new personnel, and the traditional recruit school was one of those options," Nichols said. "As we started looking at available candidates, this became more of a reality, as opposed to a goal."

Nichols said this means they can make sure they're hiring good employees, as opposed focusing on who has the certifications.

"Four of our candidates that were hired didn't have any fire service background or had very limited fire service background," Nichols said.

Today's training was the skills test for the Firefighter I certification.

"Today is focused on a lot of things like team deployment for an engine company where they have to pull hoseline, where they have to go in and do a primary search," Nichols said. "Ladder company evolutions, where they have to throw ground ladders and ventilate the building."

The academy training started a few months ago, and since then, the 14 recruits have done training in the classroom and the field.

"Throughout the last six weeks, our firefighters have been completing those skills, both in the classroom and on the drill ground to learn those skills. Today is kind of like the final exam for their practical."

Andrew Richardson is one of the new recruits. Richardson didn't have any previous experience in firefighting, but is excited for the job.

"It's been very very engaging, very fast paced, we started in July, and going through pretty much Thanksgiving, so very fast paced, but very incredible," Richardson said.

Carrie Gomez already worked in the county in the medical field, but is also new to fighting fires.

"I really like the adrenaline on the fire side," Gomez said. "I've always worked kind of more clinical side, so I like being out in the field, and getting to see everything first hand."

Nichols said the recruits have a few more weeks of training before they graduate next month.