Newly freed bank robber charged with attempted sex assault

A 60-year-old West Virginia man who spent the past two decades in federal prison for bank robbery is now accused of carjacking a woman and trying to sexually assault her.

Bridgeport police Chief John Walker tells The Exponent Telegram that Arthur Anthony Baxter was arrested last week on charges of carjacking, attempted sexual assault and robbery. Baxter was released from prison this summer.

The chief says Baxter stole a woman's car, forced her back to his residence and tried to sexually assault her. Walker says the woman fought Baxter, escaped and called authorities.

He says Baxter then stole cash and medicine from a pharmacy and was caught while fleeing the scene in the stolen vehicle. He was hospitalized for an undetermined medical issue.

It's unclear if he has a lawyer.