Newport News police officer dies after being dragged during traffic stop

A Newport News police officer was killed on Thursday night after being dragged by a car during a traffic stop.

Picture: MGN

According to ABC affiliate WVEC-TV, the officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and approached the car. Police said during the encounter, the driver pressed on the accelerator and the car took off dragging the officer. The vehicle crashed in the area of the city's 16th Street and Walnut Avenue intersection.

The driver was taken into custody.

The officer was not immediately identified, but police said she died from her injuries at the hospital.

