Nick Gordon, ex-boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, died after being found unresponsive in Fla. hotel

Authorities say the ex-partner of singer Whitney Houston’s late daughter was found unresponsive in a central Florida hotel room and later died.

Bobbi Kristina Brown and fiance NIck Gordon at The Houstons: On Our Own premiere party celebrating the launch of the new Lifetime docuseries at Tribeca Grand Hotel in New York City. October 22, 2012. Credit: Felicia Franco/MediaPunch /IPX

The Maitland Police Department says paramedics were called to Nick Gordon’s hotel room in a suburb of Orlando on Wednesday to check on an unresponsive man. Gordon was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Authorities have not released details about his cause of death.

Gordon’s ex-partner, Bobbi Kristina Brown, was the daughter of singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown. She was found unresponsive in a bathtub in 2015 and died after months in a coma.

