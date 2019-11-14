Nickelodeon teams up with Netflix in multi-year deal for original animated features, shows

Netflix and Nickelodeon have formed a new, multi-year deal to produce original animated features and television series based on existing Nickelodeon characters as well as brand new ones, Variety reports.

“Nickelodeon has generated scores of characters that kids love, and we look forward to telling wholly original stories that re-imagine and expand on the worlds they inhabit,” said Netflix vice president of original animation Melissa Cobb. “We’re thrilled to continue collaborating with Brian Robbins, Ramsey Naito, and the creative team at Nickelodeon in new ways as we look to find fresh voices and bring bold stories to our global audience on Netflix.”

Currently in the works are specials based on “The Loud House” and “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

Netflix says 60% of its subscribers watch kids shows and movies regularly.

“Nickelodeon’s next step forward is to keep expanding beyond linear platforms, and our broader content partnership with Netflix is a key path toward that goal,” said Brian Robbins, president of Nickelodeon, who will become ViacomCBS’ head of kids and family entertainment once the Viacom-CBS merger closes in December.

The announcement came days after Disney launched its first streaming platform, Disney+, which racked up 10 million subscribers in the first 24 hours.

