No charges to be filed against officer who shot man attacking him with a sword

Following a state police investigation into a Timberville officer who shot and killed a man who was attacking him with a sword, police say no charges will be filed.

According to a press release from Virginia State Police, Rockingham County Commonwealth's Attorney Marsha Garst concluded her investigation into the officer-involved shooting that happened on June 26 and determined no charges would be necessary against the Timberville police officer involved.

Her investigation largely matched up with previous police accounts, concluding that around 9:20 p.m. on June 26, police were at a home in the 600 block of Lone Pine Drive to respond to an ongoing domestic situation.

When the Timberville officer arrived, he determined that 50-year-old Michael S. Norquest, of Timberville, was barricaded inside the home.

The officer was able to get into the house, but when he got inside, police say Norquest attacked him with a sword. The officer fired his service weapon in retaliation, killing Norquest at the scene.

Norquest's body was taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.

The officer was taken to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, but was released soon afterward.

Per the request of Timberville police, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Culpeper Field Office took over investigation of the incident.

