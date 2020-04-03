No charges will be filed against officers who killed Harrisonburg man after standoff

Investigators with Virginia State Police have concluded that no charges will be filed against the officers who shot and killed a Harrisonburg man after a chase and standoff earlier this week.

According to a release issued by the Commonwealth's Attorney of Rockingham County and the City of Harrisonburg, Marsha Garst, police found no wrongdoing by the law enforcement personnel involved.

Investigators said the use of deadly force was justified because, based on the testimony of eyewitnesses and recordings from body-cam video, 29-year-old John H. Ross II was repeatedly warned to surrender and had pointed the barrel of a rifle at law enforcement "numerous times" throughout the standoff, which lasted about an hour.

"While the outcome of this case was tragic," Garst said in the release, "law enforcement had no other option and had attempted repeatedly to assure a peaceful outcome. The actions of law enforcement on that day were done so at great peril in an effort to avoid further loss of life."

According to police, the incident began at 10:22 p.m. Monday night.

At that time, the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Center received a 911 call about a driver in a box truck who had reportedly brandished a weapon and fired into a parked vehicle in the 3600 block of N. Valley Pike. That's along Rt. 11 between Harrisonburg and Lacey Spring.

The truck, normally used to haul a farmer's produce to markets in D.C., had been stolen that night, according to a local family who reported that Ross had also left a car on their property when the truck was taken.

A "Be On The Lookout" was issued to surrounding law enforcement agencies, and a little before 11 p.m., a Harrisonburg police officer saw the box truck and tried to pull it over, according to investigators.

But police say Ross refused to stop and a slow-speed pursuit began, winding through Harrisonburg and Rockingham County as law enforcement from Harrisonburg, Rockingham County, and Virginia State Police joined the chase.

During the course of the pursuit, police say Ross rammed into a Virginia State Police cruiser near the the Sheetz on Route 11. The trooper inside the vehicle was uninjured. But the truck kept going.

A little later, police say Ross also threw out a firearm in the area of Rawley Pike and Cooks Creek Road, which troopers then recovered.

By 11:18 p.m., the chase came to an end when troopers say Ross pulled into a yard in the 7700 block of Rawley Pike and got stuck there. That's near the intersection of Rawley Pike and Clover Hill Road in Rockingham County.

For the next hour after that, law enforcement tried to negotiate with Ross to get him to surrender and safely leave the vehicle, but to no avail.

A little after midnight, police say he aimed a rifle at law enforcement at the scene.

At that point, officers, deputies, and troopers fired at Ross, killing him.

Police say his body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.

A passenger in the truck, identified as 31-year-old Wendi K. Wolters, of Harrisonburg, was arrested just after the shooting for one count of misdemeanor obstruction/resisting arrest without force.

Wolters was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries and then booked into Rockingham County Jail, where she is being held without bond.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the chase or the standoff and shooting.

In accordance with Virginia State Police policy, its personnel involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation.

