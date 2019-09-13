No damages awarded in Charlottesville lawsuit over Confederate statues

UPDATE (Sept. 13):

A Charlottesville judge has decided not to award financial damages to people who claimed they were harmed by not being able to see two Confederate statues when they were covered by tarps.

Several plaintiffs had argued they deserved $500 each in damages for the pain caused by seeing the statues covered in the wake of the violence during the Unite the Right rally in 2017.

The city initially said it was covering the statues in shrouds in mourning for Heather Heyer, who was killed in a car attack near the Downtown Mall on Aug. 12, 2017. The rally was originally set up because of Charlottesville's decision to remove the statues of Gen. Robert E. Lee and Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson, and the Lee statue was its focal point.

However, the tarps were removed and replaced multiple times over the span of several months, repeatedly taken down by people against the city's decisions and replaced at taxpayer expense until a judge ruled that they had to be removed.

Judge Richard Moore said he was originally going to rule in favor of the plaintiffs, giving them the damages they wanted, but he was swayed by the city's argument Friday morning that the harm caused by seeing the tarps did not rise to the level of financial damages required by state law.

The next phase of the trial will involve the attorneys' fees.

