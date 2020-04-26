No evidence that vitamin C prevents of treats coronavirus

People may be trying different ways to stay healthy because of coronavirus outbreaks, but increasing your vitamin C intake won't help you be immune to contracting COVID-19.

Vitamin C won't help protect you from coronavirus.

"We don't have any evidence that shows any kind of medications or supplements are helpful in preventing or treating COVID," Dr. Laura Kornegay, Central Shenandoah Health District Director, said.

She said there is research going on now looking for anything to prevent or cure coronavirus.

"I know we'll get to that point at some point in the future, we just don't have anything to offer other than our social distancing measures and the hygiene measures," Kornegay said.

Kornegay said being in good health may help some not have severe coronavirus symptoms if they are not elderly or have a preexisting health condition, but increasing vitamins will not make you insusceptible to COVID-19.