No injuries after house fire early Wednesday in Harrisonburg

A fire early Wednesday morning displaced three people from their Harrisonburg home, according to officials with the Harrisonburg Fire Department.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at about 2:23 a.m. in the 300 block of Broad Street following a 911 call and arrived to find the fire ripping through the small home.

The blaze was brought under control about 30 minutes after crews arrived.

All three residents had left the house safely before firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported.

Investigators are still looking into the cause and origin of the fire, and were unable to give WHSV a timeline.

Crews from Harrisonburg Fire and Rescue and Rockingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

