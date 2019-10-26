No injuries after train derailment in Harrisonburg

No injuries were reported after a train derailment in Harrisonburg on Saturday morning.

According to a Harrisonburg police spokesman, it happened along Mt. Clinton Pike. The road will be closed from Virginia Avenue to North Liberty Street for a period of time as crews work to remove feed that spilled from the derailed train cars. Drivers in the area will be detoured.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

Stay with WHSV News as this story continues to develop.