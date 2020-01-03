No murders in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County in 2019

Harrisonburg City and Rockingham County both reported zero murders in 2019.

The last time the city had a "murder-free year" was 2014. This is the second year in a row Rockingham County has recorded zero.

Harrisonburg police officer Hunter McKenzie said he thinks that the growing safety of the valley may draw more people to here to raise families, attend college and continue their careers.

While they don't know exactly what affected this years zero statistic, Officer McKenzie thinks their engagement helped have a positive outcome.

"The extra patrols we've been doing in some of the higher crime areas, the business checks, walk-throughs, especially during times when crime is more prominent, the community walks, community engagement, just being informative and providing resources out there for people," McKenzie said.

The department wants to maintain this statistic of zero murders in 2020, and the years to come.

"It's quite an accomplishment. It's a great feeling to know we have a safe community and it makes us feel like all the community interactions, the things we've been trying to do, as far as the community walks, the community engagement, the extra patrol. Everything's paying off," McKenzie said.

Along with Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, Staunton and Augusta County also reported having zero murders in 2019.

