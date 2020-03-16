No public ceremony for Virginia Tech’s Day of Remembrance

Virginia Tech has canceled the public ceremony for their Day of Remembrance amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Virginia Tech announced on its website that on April 16, the Ceremonial Candle at the April 16 Memorial will burn for 24 hours, but there will not be a traditional public ceremony at midnight and 11:59 p.m. to practice social distancing.

Flowers and wreaths will be placed at the memorial and the Carillion Bells will be rung 32 times at 9:43 a.m. that day. All other gatherings traditionally held on that day will not be held.

“On the Day of Remembrance, members of our community are encouraged to pause and honor the 32 individuals who lost their lives on April 16, 2007, in a manner most meaningful to you,” said Virginia Tech. “Virginia Tech understands the disappointment these changes may bring, but we appreciate your understanding and support.”

The 3.2 Run in Remembrance will not be held on April 18.