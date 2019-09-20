Non-lethal personal safety device introduced in Richmond

A new non-lethal personal safety device will be introduced in Richmond.

Byrna, a non-lethal weapons company in Massachusetts, is introducing the product to U.S. consumers following a successful test market introduction in South Africa.

Richmond residents can get a first look at the device at the Richmond Raceway on Sept. 20 at 10 a.m.

The Byrna is a pistol-style CO2 powered launcher that shoots out hard and pepper spray projectiles – very similar to CO2-powered airsoft guns that have been on the market for years but with more serious ammunition.

The gas-powered pistol comes equipped with Crimson Trace laser sighting systems for accurate target acquisition.

The device is not considered a firearm, so it will be available for purchase online and at select retailers.