Nonprofit expands in Elkton to provide free medical equipment to those in need

With help from a Valley nonprofit, another organization from Charlottesville has expanded into Elkton to provide free used medical equipment to those in need.

Since its start in Charlottesville in 2015, All Blessings Flow has helped more than 4000 people.

Over the past several months Elkton Area United Services has helped, All Blessings Flow, expand into a building in Elkton to help those who may be struggling in the Valley.

"We partnered with the Elkton Area United Services and they were generous enough to donate the building for us," Shannon Kibler, with All Blessing Flows, said.

All Blessing Flows sets up appointments with clients via word of mouth or over the phone for a time to come into their facility and get fitted with what they need, free of charge.

"Basically whatever people donate to us if we can use it we'll keep it here and hope someone else can need it," Kibler said.

You can donate small-sized equipment like walkers, wheelchairs, and crutches at Thrift at Heart, the Elkton Area United Service Thrift store.

"We take that equipment, we clean it up and we repair it if we can," Kibler said. "If we can't fix it we can send it to our main facility in Charlottesville."

The organization just asks when you no longer need it, return it, to keep the blessings flowing.

"When something happens and this person is in this really traumatic time in their life and suddenly they also need to get all of this equipment they at least have a place they can turn to."

If you are in need of equipment you can call at (434)-422-8888 or email ElktonABF@gmail.com

